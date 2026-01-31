Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Sunetra Pawar meets NCP leaders ahead of legislature party meeting

NCP working president Patel and the party's state chief Tatkare held parleys with Sunetra Pawar on the current political situation.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 08:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 08:48 IST
MaharashtraNCPsunetra pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us