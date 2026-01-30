<p>Mumbai: Days after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> died in a plane crash at his hometown of Baramati, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp">Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)</a> has initiated the process to anoint his wife <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunetra-pawar">Sunetra Pawar </a>as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister. </p><p>If everything goes as per plan, Maharashtra will get its first woman deputy chief minister, over the weekend. </p><p>On the other hand, the efforts of the merger of the NCP and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp-sp">NCP (SP) </a>led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharad-pawar">Sharad Pawar</a> has gathered steam. </p>.Post Ajit Pawar's death, who are the people to call on things involving possible merger of NCP factions?.<p>However, there has not been any word so far from Saheb, as Pawar is popularly known. </p><p>Leaders and workers of NCP as well as the NCP (SP) want Sunetra Pawar (62) to step into the shoes of her late husband, fondly called Dada.</p><p>On family matters and political issues of his party, Sharad Pawar has the final say. </p><p>In Baramati, the ashes of Ajit Pawar were immersed in the confluence of the Karha and Neera Rivers in the presence of Sunetra Pawar and close family members.</p>.Who will succeed Ajit Pawar? Cadre wants Sunetra as Deputy CM, NCP merger also on the cards.<p>In Mumbai, the NCP leadership involving working president Praful Patel, Maharashtra unit president Sunil Tatkare, veteran leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal and MLA Dhananjay Munde held back-to-back meetings with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. </p><p>“Right now the priority is to fill the vacant posts of the NCP legislature party leader and deputy chief minister, both held by Ajit Pawar at the time of his death…making appointment at the top organisational position (the late leader was also party president) was not an issue currently,” said Patel, the troubleshooter of the Pawar family. </p><p>“Ajit Pawar was not only the leader of the NCP but an important functionary of the ruling Maha Yuti alliance. We are in the process of finalising the leadership transition,” he said.</p>.NCP at difficult crossroads after Ajit Pawar's demise, wife Sunetra in spotlight .<p>On whether Sunetra Pawar will be made the NCP legislature party leader and deputy chief minister, he said: “Sentiments of the people and that of the party are the same. We have to speak to the (Ajit Pawar) family (over key appointments), request them first (for approval)”.</p><p>“Today the most important task before us is to fill the post of deputy chief minister by convening the NCP legislature party meeting. Ajit Dada has left us…it is an irreparable loss…but the work has to continue…in the meeting the MLAs and MLCs will elect their leader (who would become the deputy chief minister),” said Bhujbal.</p><p>“Many of us want Sunetra Tai to become the deputy chief minister, however, the final decision would be of the MLAs and MLCs…there is a mourning period, some have three days, some have more….Patel and Tatkare are looking into those issues…in two to three hours there would be more clarity…yes, the legislature party meeting and swearing-in both can happen tomorrow,” said Bhujbal, who is the state food, civil supplies and consumer protection minister. </p><p>On the other hand, the Pawar family members too will be holding deliberations. </p><p>In a related development, Sharad Pawar, was seen inspecting the works of the Neera River in Baramati, taking briefings and giving instructions.</p><p><strong>List of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers</strong></p><ul><li><p>Nasikrao Tirpude - March 5, 1978 - July 18, 1978</p></li><li><p>Sundarrao Solanke - July 18, 1978 - February 17, 1980</p></li><li><p>Ramrao Adik - February 2, 1983 - March 5, 1985</p></li><li><p>Gopinath Munde - March 14, 1995 - October 11, 1999</p></li><li><p>Chhagan Bhujbal - October 18, 1999 - December 23, 2003</p></li><li><p>Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil - December 26, 2003 - October 19, 2004</p></li><li><p>R R Patil - November 1, 2004 - December 1, 2008</p></li><li><p>Chhagan Bhujbal - December 8, 2008 - November 10, 2010</p></li><li><p>Ajit Pawar - November 10, 2010 - September 25, 2012</p></li><li><p>Ajit Pawar - October 25, 2012 - September 26, 2014</p></li><li><p>Ajit Pawar - November 23, 2019 - November 26, 2019</p></li><li><p>Ajit Pawar - December 30, 2019 - June 29, 2022</p></li><li><p>Devendra Fadnavis - June 30, 2022 - December 5, 2024</p></li><li><p>Ajit Pawar - July 2, 2023 - December 5, 2024 </p></li><li><p>Ajit Pawar - December 5, 2024 - January 28, 2026</p></li><li><p>Eknath Shinde - December 5, 2024 - till date</p></li></ul>