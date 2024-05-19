Suspecting affair, man pierces wife's private parts with iron nails; puts lock on them

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Pimpri-Chinchwad for allegedly piercing iron nails into his wife’s private parts and placing a lock after suspecting that the 28-year-old was having an affair, Pune Times reported on Saturday.
According to the publication, the incident took place on May 11 when the accused -- a native of Nepal who worked as a watchman in Wakad in Pune -- allegedly thrashed his wife, also a Nepali, for having an affair. He tied her hands and feet with a cloak and then took a sharp blade to cut two holes in her private parts following which he inserted the iron nails and affixed the lock on it.
The report said that the women didn’t tell anyone about the incident and kept enduring the pain for five days. When the pain became unbearable, she informed her sister-in-law who later alerted the victim’s relatives in Chinchwagaon.
The victim was taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) for treatment by her relatives where she is undergoing treatment. Later, the hospital authorities alerted the Hinjewadi police who took the perpetrator into custody and handed him over to Wakad police for further investigation, the report said.
On Friday, a team of doctors performed surgery on the woman to remove the lock and nails from her body.
The police have booked the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt).
Published 19 May 2024, 12:38 IST