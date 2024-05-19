Suspecting affair, man pierces wife's private parts with iron nails; puts lock on them

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Pimpri-Chinchwad for allegedly piercing iron nails into his wife’s private parts and placing a lock after suspecting that the 28-year-old was having an affair, Pune Times reported on Saturday.

According to the publication, the incident took place on May 11 when the accused -- a native of Nepal who worked as a watchman in Wakad in Pune -- allegedly thrashed his wife, also a Nepali, for having an affair. He tied her hands and feet with a cloak and then took a sharp blade to cut two holes in her private parts following which he inserted the iron nails and affixed the lock on it.

The report said that the women didn’t tell anyone about the incident and kept enduring the pain for five days. When the pain became unbearable, she informed her sister-in-law who later alerted the victim’s relatives in Chinchwagaon.