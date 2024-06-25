Take bulldozer action against illegal bars and pubs: Eknath Shinde instructs Pune police

“Strict action should be taken against illegal pubs to make Pune city drug-free. The Chief Minister has given instructions to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar that bulldozers should be moved on illegal constructions related to drugs,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the state is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against drugs. “The bulldozer action would continue till Pune,” said Fadnavis in what comes as a stern warning.

The two boys, said to be minors, have come under the police radar after a viral video showed them ostensibly taking drugs early on Sunday at the L3 pub.

The police are also scanning the L3 CCTV footage which has shown more than four dozen youngsters merrily partying away after the official closing hours of the establishment.

They boys reportedly blew around Rs 85,000 on his food and beverages.