Tamil Nadu CM Stalin condoles death of NCP leader Baba Siddique

'Such acts of violence have no place in civil society and deserve the strongest condemnation,' Stalin said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 10:13 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 10:13 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMaharashtraNCPM K Stalin

