Tamil Nadu CM Stalin condoles death of NCP leader Baba Siddique

<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday expressed shock over the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and said such acts have no place in civil society.</p>.<p>Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot by three men in Mumbai on Saturday, following which two of the assailants were arrested.</p>.<p>"Deeply shocked and saddened by the brutal murder of Baba Siddique. Such acts of violence have no place in civil society and deserve the strongest condemnation." the Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.</p>.<p>"My heartfelt condolences to his family and party colleagues." Siddique (66), a former Congressman, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, but succumbed to injuries later.</p>