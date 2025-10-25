Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Thane woman dies at 114; family claims she was Maharashtra's oldest

According to her family, Vithabai was born in 1911 at Shilgaon near Kalyan in the district.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 18:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 18:15 IST
India NewsThaneMahrashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us