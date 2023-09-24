Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Three sentenced till 'rising of the court', fined Rs 5k each for assaulting Thane traffic cop in 2011

Rising of the court is a term which means the guilty are detained in a courtroom till proceedings of the day conclude after which they are released.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 09:23 IST

Follow Us

Three persons were sentenced till 'rising of the court' for assaulting a traffic police constable 12 years ago in Thane city.

Rising of the court is a term which means the guilty are detained in a courtroom till proceedings of the day conclude after which they are released.

Sessions Judge Rachna Tehra also fined Trilokinath Choubey (53), Anand Choubey (49) and Krishna Kudil (79) Rs 5000 each in her order of September 6, details of which were made available now.

The three had assaulted constable Prabhakar Patil on November 8, 2011 after he stopped their tempo for alleged speeding, said additional public prosecutor Sandhya Mhatre.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 September 2023, 09:23 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThane

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT