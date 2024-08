A student in the first year of the Human Resource Program at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, was found dead in his apartment on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

The student's name is Anurag Jaiswal, and he was living on rent in the apartment where his body was found.

Chembur police have registered a case and started further investigation. The postmortem will be done at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar after his family members arrive.