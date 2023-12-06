JOIN US
Home

Transgender students to get free education in public varsities in Maharashtra

In an interaction with vice-chancellors of the state universities on Tuesday, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil asked the varsities to bear the entire fees of transgender students from their funds.
Last Updated 06 December 2023, 15:32 IST

Mumbai: Public universities in Maharashtra have agreed to provide free education to students from transgender community as suggested by the state government, a statement said.

Accordingly, such students will get free education in these varsities and allied colleges.

In an interaction with vice-chancellors of the state universities on Tuesday, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil asked the varsities to bear the entire fees of transgender students from their funds.

"All vice-chancellors unanimously accepted the appeal made by the minister (to provide free education to the students of the transgender community,” a statement said.

The meeting attended by senior officials of the Higher and Technical Education Department also reviewed the progress under the New Education Policy (NEP).

(Published 06 December 2023, 15:32 IST)
India NewsLGBTQIA+Maharashtra

