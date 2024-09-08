Two boys drown in Sur river in Nagpur district

Nagpur: Two 13-year-old boys drowned in a river after entering the water for a swim in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, an official said on Sunday.

The boys were swept away in the Sur river on Saturday morning and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) retrieved their bodies after nearly 24 hours.

Rohan Subhash Sausakde and Rushabh Rajendra Gadge, both from Mahadula village and Class 8 students at Sri Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Vidyalaya, had ventured into the water to swim.