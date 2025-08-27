Uddhav, Aaditya visit Raj Thackeray’s residence on Ganeshotsav

<p>Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday visited the Shivteerth residence of Raj Thackeray at Dadar in Mumbai. This is viewed as a reciprocal gesture days after the MNS President went to Matoshree in Bandra to wish his older cousin on his birthday exactly a month ago. </p><p>Uddhav was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray and older son Aaditya Thackeray, who is the MLA from Worli. </p><p>On arrival, Uddhav and his family were greeted warmly by the family of Raj. </p><p>On 27 July, Raj had visited Matoshree on the occasion of his 65th birthday.</p><p>It may be mentioned that after two decades, the Thackeray cousins have come together on the cause of Marathi language. </p>.Raj visits Matoshree on Uddhav's birthday; Thackeray cousins get clicked in one frame.<p>Uddhav's visit to Raj's home sends yet another strong signal of rapprochement between the Sena (UBT) and MNS ahead of the local bodies elections in Maharashtra which include all the 29 municipal corporations.</p><p>After 20 years, Raj and Uddhav came together on one public platform on 5 July at the Dome in Sardar Vallabhbhai Stadium, National Sports Club of India in Worli, on the issue of Marathi-bhasha, Marathi-asmita and the larger cause of Maharashtra.</p><p>At the "victory" rally, held to celebrate the rollback of the Hindi language GRs by the BJP-led Maha Yuti government, the cousins shared a political stage for the first time in almost two decades, on the issue of Marathi identity and "imposition" of the Hindi language.</p><p>The political messaging on part of Uddhav and Raj was very big ahead of local bodies elections in Maharashtra during which 29 municipal corporations, 257 municipal councils, 26 zilla parishads, 289 panchayat samitis would go to polls - which accounts for over 60 per cent of state’s population spread across the five geographical regions - Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. </p>