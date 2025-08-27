Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Uddhav, Aaditya visit Raj Thackeray’s residence on Ganeshotsav

On 27 July, Raj had visited Matoshree on the occasion of his 65th birthday.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 16:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2025, 16:42 IST
Uddhav ThackerayRaj ThackerayGaneshotsava

Follow us on :

Follow Us