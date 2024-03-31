Uddhav calls BJP corrupt; Bawankule hits back with filmy jibe about khichdi, body bag 'scams'

On Thackeray's charge that BJP leaders were ignoring strife torn Manipur, the ruling party's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar said, "Uddhav Thackeray talks about Manipur. I am ready to pay the transportation cost for Thackeray if he is prepared to visit Malvani area in Mumbai and raise his voice against atrocities on some of our brothers."

Thackeray is the only leader in Maharashtra who never stood on his feet in politics, Shelar claimed.