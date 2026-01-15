<p>Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra civic polls, saying it was an attempt to "murder" democracy.</p>.<p>The former chief minister also demanded the suspension of the State Election Commissioner over alleged irregularities in the municipal corporation polls.</p>.<p>Voting was underway on Thursday for elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state, including Mumbai.</p>.Sachin Tendulkar, Hema Malini to Akshay Kumar: Celebrities cast their votes in Maharashtra BMC polls 2026.<p>Speaking to reporters, Thackeray dubbed the State Election Commission (SEC) an anti-constitutional body.</p>.<p>He alleged collusion between the poll body and government, and demanded the suspension of SEC commissioner Dinesh Waghmare. </p>