Uddhav Thackeray had denied Z+ security to Eknath Shinde, says Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who headed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation from 2019 November to June 2022 had denied Z+ security to the then urban development minister Eknath Shinde despite the fact that he was the guardian minister of the Naxalite-infested Gadchiroli district and was facing threats.
Shinde is currently the Chief Minister heading the Maha Yuti government.
“During Shinde’s tenure as the urban development minister and guardian minister of the Gadchiroli district, his safety was evidently compromised,” said Dr Raju Waghmare, the spokesperson of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
“Shinde’s life was in danger when he served as the guardian minister of the Gadchiroli district. People of Maharashtra deserve an explanation as to why had Thackeray denied the Z+ security to Shinde. Thackeray, who portrays himself as the head of the family, rejected the request for security of his own senior colleague,” Dr Waghmare said.
Amidst allegations of disloyalty towards Shiv Sena, Dr Waghmare urged that the Shiv Sena (UBT) should reflect on its own integrity amidst internal discord.
“Before accusing the Shiv Sena of treachery, the Shiv Sena (UBT) should reflect on how closely the term ‘traitor’ aligns with their own actions. The dissent within Shiv Sena has been brewing for a considerable period, indicating it wasn’t a sudden occurrence. The leadership of Shiv Sena at that time bears responsibility for this uprising,” he added.
(Published 23 April 2024, 13:25 IST)