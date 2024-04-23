Uddhav Thackeray had denied Z+ security to Eknath Shinde, says Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who headed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation from 2019 November to June 2022 had denied Z+ security to the then urban development minister Eknath Shinde despite the fact that he was the guardian minister of the Naxalite-infested Gadchiroli district and was facing threats.

Shinde is currently the Chief Minister heading the Maha Yuti government.

“During Shinde’s tenure as the urban development minister and guardian minister of the Gadchiroli district, his safety was evidently compromised,” said Dr Raju Waghmare, the spokesperson of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.