<p>Mumbai: A delegation of five US Congresspersons from the United States House of Representatives, accompanied by six Congressional staff members, visited the Western Naval Command headquarters in Mumbai, on Thursday during which various issues of mutual interest were discussed including bilateral exercises.</p><p>The delegation was briefed on the operational capabilities, roles and responsibilities of the Western Naval Command.</p><p>Discussions with Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command and other senior officers focused on maritime security, cross-training and bilateral exercises. </p><p>The delegation also visited INS Surat, the latest indigenously designed and constructed frontline destroyer of the Indian Navy, that reflects India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing, and is a testament to the resounding success of Atmanirbhar Bharat and MakeinIndia initiatives.</p><p>The visit reflects the ongoing commitment of both nations to enhance cooperation and collaboration in the maritime domain, contributing to peace, security and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.</p>