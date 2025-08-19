<p>Nagpur: A man was missing after being swept away in an overflowing stream following heavy rains in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Two national highways, a state highway and five other roads passing through the district were closed due to flooding, they said.</p>.<p>The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for Gadchiroli and a 'yellow' alert for parts of Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim districts in the Vidarbha region for Tuesday and Wednesday.</p>.<p>A 19-year-old man from Kodpe village in Bhamragadh taluka was swept away while crossing an overflowing stream on Monday. Search operation was on for the missing person, a district administration official said.</p>.IMD red alert for Mumbai, orange alert for Amravati; Nagpur & other Vidarbha districts on yellow alert for rainfall.<p>Eight roads, including two national highways and one state highway, were closed in Gadchiroli due to inundation, according to the district disaster management office.</p>.<p>The Regional Meteorological Centre here said light to moderate rainfall was likely at isolated places over Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Nagpur, Gondia, Amravati and Akola districts on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Light spells of rain were also likely at isolated places over Yavatmal, Washim and Buldhana districts, it added.</p>