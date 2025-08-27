Menu
india maharashtra

Virar building collapse: Death toll climbs to 15; rescue ops ongoing

Teams of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the search and rescue (S&R) operation.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 04:26 IST
Published 27 August 2025, 03:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBuilding CollapsePalghar

