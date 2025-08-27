<p>Palghar: The toll in the Virar building crash tragedy has mounted to 15 on Thursday as a multi-agency Search and Rescue (S&R) operation continues in search of survivors.</p><p>The building - Ramabai Apartment, a four-storied structure located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Virar-East area of Vasai taluka, collapsed around midnight of Wednesday and Thursday.</p><p>Teams of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in the search and rescue (S&R) operation.</p> .3 workers dead in building collapse in Delhi’s Daryaganj.<p>The building was more than a decade old.</p><p>On Wednesday evening, Palghar district Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar visited the site and oversaw the S&R operations.</p><p>Several families were rendered homeless, all of whom have been shifted to Chandansar Samaj Mandir and provided with food, water, and medical aid.</p><p>Authorities have identified seven victims so far, including Arohi Omkar Jovil (24), her daughter Utkarsha (1), Laxman Kisku Singh (26), Dinesh Prakash Sapkal (43), Supriya Nivalkar (38), Arnav Nivalkar (11), and Parvati Sapkal.</p>