Why EC didn't declare poll dates for Maharashtra? Here's what CEC Rajiv Kumar said

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in two states -- Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said the polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1, while there will be single-phase polling in Haryana on October 1.

The counting of votes will take place on October 4, he said.

However, what was missing in the poll body's announcement was most awaited polling schedule for Maharashtra as the CEC did not declare dates for the Western state.

The Maharashtra Assembly polls had been held along with elections in Haryana the last time around.