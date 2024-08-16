Why EC didn't declare poll dates for Maharashtra? Here's what CEC Rajiv Kumar said

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in two states -- Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.
Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said the polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1, while there will be single-phase polling in Haryana on October 1.
The counting of votes will take place on October 4, he said.
However, what was missing in the poll body's announcement was most awaited polling schedule for Maharashtra as the CEC did not declare dates for the Western state.
The Maharashtra Assembly polls had been held along with elections in Haryana the last time around.
On being asked about the polling dates for Maharashtra, CEC cited many factors, including the security arrangements for J&K and inclement weather, for not announcing the dates.
"Last time, Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections were held together. At that time, J&K was not a factor but this time there are four elections this year and fifth election immediately after this. Depending on the requirement of forces, we have decided to conduct 2 elections together...The other factor is that there was heavy rainfall in Maharashtra and there are several festivals lined up too," the CEC said.
The CEC also pointed out that ongoing monsoon season in Maharashtra has caused delays in updating the voter list.
Additionally, important festivals, including Pitru Paksha, Diwali, and Ganesh Chaturthi, are lined up in Maharashtra.
The CEC further pointed out that the Poll body has the privilege to schedule elections up to six months before the Legislative Assembly's term ends which allows flexibility in managing the electoral calendar.
As a result, the Maharashtra polls will take place after ensuring that all necessary preparations are in place, the poll body chief said.
