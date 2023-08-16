Will not align with BJP, work for change in 2024, says Sharad Pawar

Asked about his hush hush meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who has aligned with the BJP, in Pune last week, the senior Pawar said, 'He is my family member. If any ceremony is planned in our family, naturally I will be consulted at that time.' Seeking to clear his stand on the much-talked about meeting with his nephew, which has caused unease among his allies Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP patriarch asserted, 'I will not go with the BJP. To stop unrest among people, we need to bring a change in 2024. We will do every possible to bring this change.' The meeting between the NCP founder and Ajit Pawar on August 12 at businessman Atul Chordiya’s residence in Pune had sent political circles abuzz with speculation. It also did not go down well with the Congress and the Shiv Sena group led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.