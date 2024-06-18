Woman plunges to death after falling into gorge while reversing car in Maharashtra

In a tragic turn of events, a woman lost her life while attempting to reverse her car, which caused her to inadvertently fall off a cliff and plummet 300 feet down into a gorge in Maharashtra.
According to report by NDTV, the woman was learning how to drive during the mishap. Incidentally, the moment leading up to the disaster was filmed on camera by her friend.
The deceased woman, named Shweta Deepak Surwase, was only 23. Surwase's 25-year-old friend Suraj Sanjau Mule was recording a video of her, expecting it to be a normal driving lesson for Surwase. Little did he know about the impending disaster.
Reportedly, the two friends had left Aurangabad and travelled to Sulibhanjan Hills on Monday, June 17.
In the video, Surwase was filmed sitting on the driver's seat, attempting to learn the reverse gear. As she slowly began reversing the car, she could be seen getting precariously close to the cliff. Sensing the danger, Suraj was heard screaming "Clutch, clutch, clutch", in a desperate to attempt to warn Surwase. Unfortunately, the car rolls down the cliff and falls 300 feet below into the gorge, killing the 23-year-old.
Remnants of the wrecked car in the gorge was also seen in the video.
Published 18 June 2024, 14:05 IST