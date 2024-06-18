Woman plunges to death after falling into gorge while reversing car in Maharashtra

In a tragic turn of events, a woman lost her life while attempting to reverse her car, which caused her to inadvertently fall off a cliff and plummet 300 feet down into a gorge in Maharashtra.

According to report by NDTV, the woman was learning how to drive during the mishap. Incidentally, the moment leading up to the disaster was filmed on camera by her friend.

The deceased woman, named Shweta Deepak Surwase, was only 23. Surwase's 25-year-old friend Suraj Sanjau Mule was recording a video of her, expecting it to be a normal driving lesson for Surwase. Little did he know about the impending disaster.