World Migratory Bird Day: Greens hold silent human chain protest to save flamingo lake in Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: A clutch of green groups observed the World Migratory Bird Day in this Flamingo City on Saturday with a silent human chain protest conveying a loud-and-clear not to fiddle with flamingo homes – wetlands.

Holding a huge banner proclaiming #SaveDPSflamingoLake and placards, the silent protesters raised their united voice for the voiceless avian guests who make Mumbai region their home during the winter-through-the-summer.

The 30-acre DPS Flamingo Lake has been under threat with vested interests blocking tidal water flow and rendering it dry in violation of the Bombay High Court judgement. The main channel on the south side of the lake was buried with the construction of the passenger water transport terminal, known as the Nerul jetty, NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar pointed out.

Over 10 flamingos died and five were injured as the flamingos landing at the Lake got disoriented and few helter-skelter, he said. “It has been over a month since we have been raising our voice at various levels and it is high time that the government fixed the accountability and restored the lake,” Kumar said.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) as well as the Chief Minister responded to NatConnect’s complaint and directed a probe into the blocking of water to the lake, but there is no action on the ground as yet, Kumar said