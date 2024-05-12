World Migratory Bird Day: Greens hold silent human chain protest to save flamingo lake in Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: A clutch of green groups observed the World Migratory Bird Day in this Flamingo City on Saturday with a silent human chain protest conveying a loud-and-clear not to fiddle with flamingo homes – wetlands.
Holding a huge banner proclaiming #SaveDPSflamingoLake and placards, the silent protesters raised their united voice for the voiceless avian guests who make Mumbai region their home during the winter-through-the-summer.
The 30-acre DPS Flamingo Lake has been under threat with vested interests blocking tidal water flow and rendering it dry in violation of the Bombay High Court judgement. The main channel on the south side of the lake was buried with the construction of the passenger water transport terminal, known as the Nerul jetty, NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar pointed out.
Over 10 flamingos died and five were injured as the flamingos landing at the Lake got disoriented and few helter-skelter, he said. “It has been over a month since we have been raising our voice at various levels and it is high time that the government fixed the accountability and restored the lake,” Kumar said.
The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) as well as the Chief Minister responded to NatConnect’s complaint and directed a probe into the blocking of water to the lake, but there is no action on the ground as yet, Kumar said
Sandip Sareen from Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) said the violation is a clearcut case of contempt of court and the organisation is consulting its legal teams.
“Actually, we are hopeful that the water flow to the lake will be restored as officials from the Municipal Corporation, CIDCO and Forest department visited the area to assess the crisis,” said Anjali Agrawal of Save Flamingos and Mangroves Forum.
“But we are thoroughly disappointed to see even on this world migratory bird day, we do not see flamingos coming over here,” she said.
Vishnu Joshi of Parsik Greens wondered as to how CIDCO officials can be so heartless and even irresponsible.
Some of the placards read: Don’t Kill & Hurt Nature’s Beauty; Flamingo City Without Flamingos?, Wetlands are Not Wastelands; Winged Wonders Need Protection; Stand Tall For Flamingos: Protect Their Sanctuary”.
Belapur-based activist Hemant Katkar regretted that the concerned authorities appear to remain unconcerned till the people take to streets. This is a wrong attitude and the officials drawing hefty salaries from the tax-payers’ money must be made accountable for the environmental destruction.