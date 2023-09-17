Mallikarjun Kharge bats for unity, discipline at extended CWC meeting

“We must work tirelessly, putting aside personal interests. We must prioritise the success of the party by putting aside our personal differences. We must exercise self-restraint and avoid going to the media with statements against our leaders or party so that the party’s interests are not harmed. Likewise, organisational unity is of utmost importance. Only through unity and discipline can we defeat our adversaries. This was evident in Karnataka, where we remained united and fought with discipline to achieve success," he said.

Kharge also said that there are challenges that lie ahead for the Congress. These challenges aren't just those of the Congress Party but they concern the survival of Indian democracy and the preservation of the Indian Constitution, he added.



“Elections in five states are scheduled in the next two to three months, while the Lok Sabha elections are only six months away. Also, we must be prepared for possible assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have pioneered a new model of Social Justice and Welfarism. We must publicise these welfare schemes across the country. I would like to ask the state presidents and Legislative party leaders present here: Are your committes at the Mandal, Block and District level ready? Are we giving them regular programs? Have we started identifying potential candidates?,” he asked.

He also said that this was not the time for the party leaders to rest. In the last 10 years under the BJP rule, the challenges faced by ordinary people have multiplied. The Prime Minister refuses to address the concerns of the poor, farmers, laborers, women, and youth; instead, he cannot look beyond himself, Kharge said.

“In such circumstances, we cannot remain mute spectators. We must unite and overthrow this dictatorial government in order to save our democracy. The people are looking for an alternative and our victories in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka elections are clear proof of this. Friends, our goal must be to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and work diligently to form an alternative government in the country,” he said.

He added from Telangana, CWC members should go with renewed strength and a clear message.

“We leave Hyderabad today with a firm commitment to win not only in Telangana but in all upcoming elections, relieving people from miseries of BJP’s misrule,” he said.

The CWC is expected to discuss the roadmap for the upcoming polls in the five states. In the evening a Congress top brass will attend the public meeting Vijayabheri in Thukkuguda where six guarantees for Telangana will be unveiled.