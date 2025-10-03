Menu
Man dies while playing drum in Uttar Pradesh

According to media reports, the man, an RSS worker, identified as Ankit Singh, lost balance and fell down while marching.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 13:52 IST
India NewsRSSDeath

