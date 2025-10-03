Man dies while playing drum in Uttar Pradesh

<p>In a case of a tragedy unfolding during celebrations, a Rashtriya Swayamasevak Sangh (RSS) worker reportedly collapsed and died in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Thursday (October 2) while playing the drum during a match. </p><p>The march was being taken out to commemorate the organisation's 100th anniversary celebrations. </p><p>According to media reports, the worker identified as Ankit Singh, lost balance and fell down while marching.</p><p>Though he was taken to the nearby hospital, Ankit was declared death by the doctors on arrival. </p><p>A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. </p>.<p>Hundreds of volunteers took part in route marches across the country to mark the RSS's centenary celebrations on Thursday and the Sitapur one was just one of them. </p><p>During its centenary year, the RSS is planning to spread its work of 'vyakti nirman' or character building across India and ensure its 'panch parivartan' initiative for social transformation is accepted by all sections.</p><p>Delivering his annual Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur, marking 100 years of the RSS' formation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had noted the five-point 'panch parivartan' programme aims to bring gradual changes in social conduct.</p><p>But the incident in Sitapur cast a shadow over its anniversary celebrations.</p><p>As Ankit, who was reportedly in his early 20's fell down, other volunteers immediately rushed to his aid and took him to hospital, but in vain.</p><p>It is presumed that 250 volunteers participated in the march.</p>