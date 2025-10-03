Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PoK protests: Pakistan must be held accountable for 'horrific' human rights violations, says MEA

Several areas in PoK have witnessed widespread protests with people demanding basic rights, justice and an end to what they described as systemic oppression.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 12:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 12:21 IST
India NewsWorld newsPakistanPoK

Follow us on :

Follow Us