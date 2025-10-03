PoK protests: Pakistan must be held accountable for 'horrific' human rights violations, says MEA

<p>New Delhi: India on Friday said Pakistan must be held accountable for its "horrific" human rights violations against innocent protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).</p>.<p>Several areas in PoK have witnessed widespread protests with people demanding basic rights, justice and an end to what they described as systemic oppression.</p>.<p>"We have seen reports on protests in several areas of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including brutalities by Pakistani forces on innocent civilians," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.</p>.<p>"We believe that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive approach and its systemic plundering of resources from these territories, which remain under its forcible and illegal occupation," he said.</p>.India 'will not show restraint' next time: Army chief warns Pakistan.<p>Jaiswal was responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.</p>.<p>"Pakistan must be held accountable for its horrific human rights violations," he said. </p>