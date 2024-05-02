38 'illegal migrants' deported to Myanmar, one Indian national brought back: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Guwahati: Manipur CM N Biren Singh said 38 "illegal migrants" were deported to Myanmar on Thursday, while one Indian national was brought back from the conflict-hit nation.
"Without any discrimination, we have completed the first phase of deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar with 38 more immigrants leaving Manipur, India today through Moreh. A total of 77 illegal immigrants have been deported in the first phase," Singh said in a post on X.
The Myanmar nationals were deported a day before the completion of one year of the Meitei-Kuki conflict, following which Meities stepped up demand for deportation of "illegal Chin-Kuki migrants" from Myanmar.
Singh further said the state government is continuing the identification of "illegal immigrants" and at the same time biometric data are being recorded. Let’s keep our borders and country secure," he added.
The deportation was carried out despite appeals by 'pro-democracy' organisations in Myanmar not to hand over the Myanmar nationals to the military regime, which took over the reigns in 2021.
They appealed Singh to postpone the deportation drive on "humanitarian grounds" till democracy was restored in Myanmar.
