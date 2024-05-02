38 'illegal migrants' deported to Myanmar, one Indian national brought back: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Guwahati: Manipur CM N Biren Singh said 38 "illegal migrants" were deported to Myanmar on Thursday, while one Indian national was brought back from the conflict-hit nation.

"Without any discrimination, we have completed the first phase of deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar with 38 more immigrants leaving Manipur, India today through Moreh. A total of 77 illegal immigrants have been deported in the first phase," Singh said in a post on X.