412 FIRs filed, 87 arrested in last 7 years for illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur: Manipur CM Biren Singh informs assembly

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday informed the assembly that 412 FIRs were lodged and 87 people arrested in the last seven years in connection with illegal poppy cultivation in the state.

Responding to a query by Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar, the CM said altogether 16,788 acres of illegal poppy cultivation were destroyed between 2017 and 2024.

"From 2017 to 2024, 412 FIRs were registered for illegal poppy cultivation. Eighty-seven people, including 16 village chiefs, were also arrested from January 2017 to July 2024" Singh said in a written reply.