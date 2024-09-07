Biren Singh meets Manipur Guv amid fresh violence that killed 5 in Jiribam

Imphal/Kolkata: Five people were killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday, police said.

According to police, militants entered the house of a person who lived alone at an isolated location around 5 km from the district headquarters and shot him dead in his sleep. After the killing, a heavy exchange of fire took place between people of the warring communities in the hills around 7 km from the district headquarters, leading to the deaths of four armed men, including three hills-based militants, police added.

In the evening, Chief Minister N Biren Singh held an emergency meeting with MLAs from the ruling coalition, comprising the BJP, Naga People's Front, and National Peoples Party (NPP), to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the state, official sources said.