Setting up of a high-level committee on banking for Viksit Bharat to align with India's next growth phase
Tax holiday up to 2047 to any foreign company which provides services to any part of the world
Safe harbour to non-residents for component warehousing in bonded warehouse
Scheme for rare earth permanent magnets, research, mining, processing, and manufacturing
Strengthening manufacturing of high-value and technologically advanced construction equipment
To set up three dedicated chemical parks, enhancing domestic production
Recycling of real estate assets of the Central public sector enterprises through the setting up on dedicated Real estate investment trusts (REITs)
Establishment of new dedicated freight corridors connecting Dankuni in the east to Surat in the west
Operationalising 20 new national waterways connecting mineral-rich areas, industrial centres, and ports
Launch of a Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme to increase the share of inland waterways and coastal shipping from 6 per cent to 12 per cent by 2047
Purvodaya: Development of Integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor
High-powered 'education to employment and enterprise' standing committee to focus on services sector
Upgrading and establishing new institutions for allied health professionals (AHPs) in 10 select disciplines
Schemes to support States in establishing five hubs for medical value tourism in partnership with the private sector
Three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda, upgrading of AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing labs
Tex-eco initiative to promote globally competitive and sustainable textiles and apparels
Incentive of Rs 100 crore for single issuance of municipal bonds of more than Rs 1,000 crore
Current scheme under AMRUT to continue Restructuring Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC)
Comprehensive review of the Foreign Exchange Management (FEMA) (Nondebt Instruments) Rules
Introduction of market-making framework and total return swaps on corporate bonds
Rejuvenation of old low-yielding orchards and expand high density cultivation of walnuts, almonds and pine nuts
Loan-linked capital subsidy support for establishment of veterinary hospitals, diagnostic laboratories
Coconut promotion scheme to increase production and enhance productivity. Indian Cashew and Cocoa Programmes.
Integrated development of 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars, Strengthening fisheries value chain in coastal areas
Published 02 February 2026, 03:01 IST