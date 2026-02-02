Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Union Budget 2026-27 highlights | Dedicated freight corridors, 20 new national waterways

Here are some of the highlights of the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 03:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Setting up of a high-level committee on banking for Viksit Bharat to align with India's next growth phase

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Tax holiday up to 2047 to any foreign company which provides services to any part of the world

Safe harbour to non-residents for component warehousing in bonded warehouse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Scheme for rare earth permanent magnets, research, mining, processing, and manufacturing

Strengthening manufacturing of high-value and technologically advanced construction equipment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

To set up three dedicated chemical parks, enhancing domestic production

Recycling of real estate assets of the Central public sector enterprises through the setting up on dedicated Real estate investment trusts (REITs)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Establishment of new dedicated freight corridors connecting Dankuni in the east to Surat in the west

Operationalising 20 new national waterways connecting mineral-rich areas, industrial centres, and ports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Launch of a Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme to increase the share of inland waterways and coastal shipping from 6 per cent to 12 per cent by 2047

Purvodaya: Development of Integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor

High-powered 'education to employment and enterprise' standing committee to focus on services sector 

Upgrading and establishing new institutions for allied health professionals (AHPs) in 10 select disciplines 

Schemes to support States in establishing five hubs for medical value tourism in partnership with the private sector 

Three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda, upgrading of AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing labs

Tex-eco initiative to promote globally competitive and sustainable textiles and apparels

Incentive of Rs 100 crore for single issuance of municipal bonds of more than Rs 1,000 crore

Current scheme under AMRUT to continue Restructuring Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC)

Comprehensive review of the Foreign Exchange Management (FEMA) (Nondebt Instruments) Rules

Introduction of market-making framework and total return swaps on corporate bonds

Rejuvenation of old low-yielding orchards and expand high density cultivation of walnuts, almonds and pine nuts

Loan-linked capital subsidy support for establishment of veterinary hospitals, diagnostic laboratories

Coconut promotion scheme to increase production and enhance productivity. Indian Cashew and Cocoa Programmes.

Boost engagement and relevance by aligning training with employee roles

Integrated development of 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars, Strengthening fisheries value chain in coastal areas

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 03:01 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNirmala Sitharamanunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us