CBI files chargesheet in case related to naked parading of tribal women in Manipur

The CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet against six people and a juvenile in connection with two tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur's Kangpokpi district in May this year. A video of the incident, which surfaced in July this year, led to widespread condemnation across the country and globally, prompting the Supreme Court to step in and hand over the case to the CBI.