Disqualified after change of rules, Supreme Court directs Manipur HC to appoint Dalit candidate as District Judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said a full court resolution can't override statutory rules, as it directed the Manipur High Court to appoint a Dalit candidate to the post of District Judge who was disqualified for not having secured minimum 40 per cent cut off in interview, fixed subsequently.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Sudhanshu Dhulia and S V N Bhatti said the High Court could not have fixed minimum cut off marks of 40 per cent for interview by a full court resolution in 2015 without amending the Manipur Judicial Services Rules, 2005.

The court, in a recent judgment, held executive instructions cannot override statutory rules where the method of final selection by combining the cumulative grade value obtained in the written and the viva voce examinations is specified categorically.