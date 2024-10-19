Fresh violence in Manipur as militants attack village in Jiribam district

<p>Imphal: Fresh violence broke out in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur </a>on Saturday as militants attacked a village in Jiribam district, an official said.</p>.<p>Using sophisticated weapons, the militants opened fire, targeting the village in the vicinity of the Borobekra police station around 5 am, he said.</p>.<p>They also charged bombs, he added.</p>.<p>CRPF and police personnel retaliated and a heavy exchange of fire was underway, the official said.</p>.<p>Additional security forces were being rushed to the spot, he said.</p>.<p>No casualties have been reported so far, he said.</p>.Manipur Congress criticises BJP govt for not holding ADC elections.<p>Elderly people, women and children were being moved to safer places by security forces as the violence broke out.</p>.<p>Borobekra, located around 30 km from Jiribam town, is surrounded by thick forests and a mountainous terrain. The area has witnessed several such attacks after the ethnic violence broke out in the state in May last year.</p>.<p>The violence was reported days after talks were held between MLAs of the warring Meitei and Kuki communities in New Delhi in a bid to hammer out a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict. </p>