Imphal Valley has become a 'valley of death' for Kuki-Zomi people: 10 Kuki MLAs in Manipur

Mentioning the attack on one of the Kuki MLAs, Vungzagin Valte, by "Meitei extremists" on May 4 in Imphal, when he was returning after meeting the CM, the MLAs said, "So far, no inquiry or arrest has been made, nor any progress of investigation is reported. In fact, we do not want to repeat and face the same fate that our colleague had undergone. Of late, Imphal Valley has become a 'valley of death' for the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar people. The streets and roads of Imphal and its surrounding valley are dangerous for the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar people, even identity of the paramilitary personnel on duty are not spared, they were checked and verified by the so-called Meira Paibis (women vigilante group). Our official quarters and private residences are either looted, attacked or burnt by the mobs," said the joint statement.

The statement comes before a session of the state Assembly scheduled from August 29, which is likely to discuss the violence and situation in the state since May 3. There are reports that the 10 Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs are unlikely to attend the Assembly session.

The MLAs had earlier demanded for creation of a "separate administration" for the Kuki-Zomi inhabited areas in Manipur. On August 16, the 10 MLAs also wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi with a request for the creation of a post of separate chief secretary and police chief for the five hill districts where the Kukis are in majority. "Therefore, we reiterate our legitimate demand for creation of a separate administration within the purview of the Constitution in order to restore permanent peace and settlement," said the MLAs on Friday.

More than 160 people have died and another 60,000 have been displaced due to the attacks between sections of the Meiteis and Kukis since May 3. As the violence spiralled, Kukis fled the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley while the Meiteis left the hills, where Kukis are in majority. This led to the demand for a "separate administration" for the Kuki-dominated areas, which was also endorsed by the Kuki organisations.