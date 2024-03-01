Manipur: After 4 months of search, body of soldier's mother traced in hospital mortuary

Hoakip, who was posted in Jammu and Kashmir sector, is at present on leave with his father, who escaped the brutal assault that took place on November 7 at Kangchup Chingkhong village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. The family was going to Leimakhong.

On that day, Manipur police had tweeted that a vehicle carrying five individuals belonging to the Kuki community (2 women and 3 men) en route from Churachandpur to Leimakhong was confronted by an enraged mob at Kangchup Chingkhong.

The mob forcibly took away four of them, while one escaped.

His father, identified as Manglun Haokip, was located by the army in a bad condition and he was airlifted to Base Hospital Guwahati after initial treatment at Leimakhing Military Hospital (LMS).

Rifleman H Hoakip has since been coordinating the transfer of his mother's mortal remains from Imphal to LMS, with plans to eventually transport the entire family, including himself, to their native place in Churachandpur via an Army helicopter, the officials said.