Manipur CM hails arrest of Myanmar insurgent, Kuki groups claim he is 'registered refugee'

Guwahati: Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Monday told television channels that a cadre of Kuki National Army Burma (KNA-B), a Myanmar-based insurgent group, was arrested in the state by Assam Rifles recently, suggesting involvement of foreign elements in the ongoing conflict.

Kuki Students' Organisation, however, rejected Singh's claim and stated that the arrested person, Thangliankap, is a registered refugee from the conflict-torn Myanmar, who took refuge in Manipur.

"Thangliankap did not illegally enter Manipur. Instead, he followed due process by registering with the concerned authorities at the border, filling out a proforma for identification of migrants/refugees of Myanmar origin entering into Manipur/residing in Manipur due to the unstable political situation in Myanmar, just like others who have sought refuge in the state due to the current political unrest in Myanmar," said a statement issued by KSO's information and publicity wing on Monday evening.