Manipur CM hails arrest of Myanmar insurgent, Kuki groups claim he is 'registered refugee'

Guwahati: Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Monday told television channels that a cadre of Kuki National Army Burma (KNA-B), a Myanmar-based insurgent group, was arrested in the state by Assam Rifles recently, suggesting involvement of foreign elements in the ongoing conflict.
Kuki Students' Organisation, however, rejected Singh's claim and stated that the arrested person, Thangliankap, is a registered refugee from the conflict-torn Myanmar, who took refuge in Manipur.
"Thangliankap did not illegally enter Manipur. Instead, he followed due process by registering with the concerned authorities at the border, filling out a proforma for identification of migrants/refugees of Myanmar origin entering into Manipur/residing in Manipur due to the unstable political situation in Myanmar, just like others who have sought refuge in the state due to the current political unrest in Myanmar," said a statement issued by KSO's information and publicity wing on Monday evening.
KSO said Thangliankap is a resident of Kolang area in Khampat in Myanmar.
Earlier in the day, the Manipur CM told television reporters in Imphal, "From the beginning I have been talking about involvement of foreign elements in the conflict and supply of weapons for insurgents in Manipur. But I complement the Assam Rifles for arresting the Myanmar insurgent now." Singh said he would push for a NIA investigation into the case.
Assam Rifles, however, has not yet made any official confirmation about the arrest.
"The Chief Minister should not be too hasty in jumping to conclusions based on rudimentary investigations and information," KSO said.
Published 16 September 2024, 20:28 IST