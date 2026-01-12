<p>Guwahati: The growing anger among the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=meitei">Meiteis</a> displaced by the conflict in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=manipur">Manipur</a> spilled onto the streets once again on Monday with a large number of them staging a protest march in Imphal. </p><p>Members of Co-ordination Committee on Manipur Unity (COCOMI), an apex body of civil society, particularly in the Valley and the displaced persons living in relief camps in the Valley, demanded steps to facilitate resettlement of the displaced persons in their original homes in Kuki-dominated districts. </p><p>"The administration earlier promised that steps are being taken for resettlement of the displaced persons by December. But the promise has still remained unfulfilled. People have been suffering immensely in the relief camps with some committing suicides and many dying due to lack of proper medical facilities," a protester said. </p>.<p>Men and women, with placards in their hands, shouted slogans condemning the alleged indifference to their demands. They tried to march towards Lok Bhawan (Raj Bhawan) but were stopped by the security forces at Keishampat. </p><p>Later a delegation of the displaced persons and COCOMI met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and discussed their demands. Bhalla said that efforts are underway for resettlement of the displaced persons.</p><p>Manipur has remained under President's Rule since February last year.</p>.Petrol pumps in Manipur valley districts close down indefinitely over bomb attack, extortion threats.<p>More than 260 people have died and over 60,000 others, belonging to both Meitei and Kuki communities, have been displaced due to the conflict since May 2023. As the conflict raged, Meiteis fled the Kuki-dominated districts like Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal and took shelter in the Valley. Similarly, Kukis also fled the Valley.</p><p>Most of the displaced persons belonging to Kuki communities, however, are unwilling to return to the Valley. They have been demanding a "separate administration" in the form of a Union Territory as a solution to end the conflict, a demand strongly opposed by the Meiteis. </p>