Meitei groups' forum issues call to boycott Assam Rifles, CM Biren Singh leaves for New Delhi

"COCOMI declares an indefinite boycott of the Assam Rifles in Manipur and appeals to every citizen to support this decision for the swift restoration of peace and security in the state," COCOMI said in a statement.

The organisation demanded replacement of Assam Rifles with other security organizations like BSF, CRPF or the Army to guard the India-Myanmar border and assist the state’s law enforcement agencies.

The statement cited several incidents alleging that Assam Rifles played a partisan role towards the Kukis.

Although Assam Rifles officials did not agree to make an official reaction to the boycott call, one official told DH that COCOMI's decision was not surprising as several organisations representing the Meiteis including the Meira Paibis, the women vigilante group, frequently engaged in conflict with Assam Rifles and stopped them from performing their duties. "As a central force, we have been trying to control the conflict as per the laid down protocols. We are also trying to prevent further conflict without being partisan to any party," he said.

CM leaves for New Delhi

CCOMI made the boycott call on a day Chief Minister N Biren Singh left for New Delhi to attend a meeting of the NITI Ayog and that of the Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh is also likely to discuss the issues related to the situation in Manipur with the PM and steps taken to end the conflict. "I hope some positive developments will come out soon," Singh told reporters in Imphal before leaving for New Delhi.

More than 220 people have died and over 60,000 others left displaced due to the conflict between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities since May last year.