Mobile internet banned in Manipur for five days amid student protests

The Manipur government on Tuesday imposed a five-day ban on mobile internet till September 15, in light of the current law and order situation in the state.
The notice issued by the N Biren Singh government noted that the ban is to prevent 'miscreants' from using social media to spread hate speeches and inciting violence by circulating images.
Mobile internet ban order.
Credit: Special Arrangement
"And whereas, there is an imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and wide spread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which might be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services", the notice read.
Earlier in the day, the Manipur government issued prohibitory orders in three districts in light of the student protests.
Published 10 September 2024, 10:38 IST