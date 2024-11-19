NDA MLAs call for 'mass operation' against Kuki militants for killing 6 civilians in Manipur

<p>Imphal: A meeting of MLAs of the ruling BJP-led NDA in Manipur adopted a resolution calling for a "mass operation" against the Kuki militants responsible for killing three women and three children in Jiribam district within seven days, a statement said.</p>.<p>The meeting, held on Monday night, was attended by 27 MLAs.</p>.<p>"To start Mass Operations against the Kuki militants responsible for the killing of the 6 (six) innocent women and children within 7 (seven) days," the statement said.</p>.<p>"Declare the Kuki Militants responsible for the killing of the 6 (six) innocent women and children as an 'unlawful organisation' within 7 (seven) days," it added.</p>.<p>It was resolved that the case be handed over to the NIA immediately.</p>.<p>"The Centre to review the imposition of AFSPA as per the order dated November 14 with immediate effect," the statement said.</p>.<p>If the resolutions taken are not implemented within the specified period, all the NDA legislators will decide the further course of action in consultation with the people of Manipur, it said.</p>.<p>The Centre and the state government will take all necessary steps at the earliest to ensure peace and normalcy in Manipur, it said.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/manipur-crisis-live-updates-conrad-sangma-npp-biren-singh-bjp-nda-govt-politics-latest-news-3280310">Track latest updates of the Manipur crisis here</a></em></p>.<p>The MLAs also condemned the attack on the properties of ministers and MLAs.</p>.<p>Legal actions will be initiated against the miscreants based on the findings of the High Powered Committee, the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat said.</p>.<p>Seven MLAs were absent from the meeting with formal information on medical grounds, while notice was received from 11 MLAs for their absence without reasons, it said.</p>