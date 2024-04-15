'No one has the guts to divide Manipur': Shah rejects Kuki demand for separate administration in Meitei-dominated Imphal

Guwahati: In what is seen as an outright rejection of the demand for a "separate administration" in Manipur for Kuki-Zo communities to resolve the ongoing conflict, Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Monday that the state "would not be allowed to break apart under any circumstances".
Shah emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority in the days ahead would be to establish peace through dialogue with communities, both in the hills and the valley of Manipur.
"This election is not a battle between BJP and Congress. It is a battle between those who advocate for the unity of Manipur and those who promote its division," the Home Minister stated while campaigning for BJP candidate Basanta Kumar Singh in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, where the Meiteis form the majority. BJP leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh, is the incumbent MP from this constituency.
"The Congress party, wherever it goes, tends to sow seeds of division, whether it's by talking about South India versus North India or by attempting to divide Manipur. Today, I want to assert that no matter how determined they may be, no one has the guts to divide Manipur," Shah added.
Shah also targeted Congress candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, a JNU teacher-turned-politician, alleging that he is associated with the "Congress-supported tukde-tukde gang".
Message to Kukis?
Shah's statement may potentially upset Kuki-Zo organisations in the hills of Manipur, as they have been advocating for a "separate administration" (a Union Territory) for their people as a means to resolve the conflict with the Meiteis since May of last year. At least 219 people have been killed and over 60,000 others displaced due to the conflict.
Despite the efforts of central forces to maintain peace ahead of the elections for the Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seats scheduled for April 19 and 26, respectively, a fresh gunfight occurred on Saturday resulting in the deaths of two Kuki youths. Additionally, three Meitei individuals were injured in another gunfight on Friday.
"Manipur will witness peace in the days to come. Manipur has remained peaceful over the past six years... today I assure you that we will engage in dialogue with both those who ignited the conflict and those who have suffered from it, with the aim of restoring peace while preserving Manipur's integrity," Shah said.
Many angry Meitei women blocked some roads in Imphal city to express their frustration against the Centre's perceived failure to resolve the conflict and Prime Minister Modi's absence from the conflict-torn state. Talking to DH in Imphal recently, several women questioned why PM Modi had not visited the state ahead of the elections, as he had done in 2014.
'Threat to demography'
Claiming that there is a conspiracy to change Manipur's demography through an influx of refugees from neighbouring Myanmar, Shah said the Centre decided to fence the border and end the Free Movement Regime, which, according to him, was being misused to facilitate infiltration and smuggling. "Work on fencing the border has already begun," he said.
Shah's statement is likely to resonate positively with the majority Meitei community, which has been advocating for border fencing and a firm stance against Kuki groups seeking separation from Manipur. The Meiteis hold significant influence in the Inner Manipur seat, making their support crucial in electoral outcomes.
Shah, however, is unlikely to campaign in the Outer Manipur seat, where the Kukis and Nagas are key players. The BJP and its ally, the National People's Party, have extended support to the Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate, Timothy Zimik, while the Congress has fielded Alfred K Arthur, also a Naga, for the seat. Additionally, two more Naga candidates are contesting as Independents. The Kuki-Zo groups have decided not to contest in the elections due to the ongoing conflict.
'Guns versus laptops'
Earlier in the day, addressing a campaign rally at Kumarghat in Tripura, Shah targeted the left-Congress combine, alleging that the Opposition coalition failed to alleviate poverty and unemployment in Tripura, instead arming youths.
"In contrast, Modiji provided laptops to the youth. Peace was brought to the Northeast through agreements with 10 insurgent groups, integrating about 9,000 youths into the mainstream over the past 10 years of the Modi government," he said.
BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb is contesting in the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, while the party is supporting Kriti Singh Deb Barma of Tipra Motha in the Tripura East seat.