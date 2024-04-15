'No one has the guts to divide Manipur': Shah rejects Kuki demand for separate administration in Meitei-dominated Imphal

Guwahati: In what is seen as an outright rejection of the demand for a "separate administration" in Manipur for Kuki-Zo communities to resolve the ongoing conflict, Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Monday that the state "would not be allowed to break apart under any circumstances".

Shah emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority in the days ahead would be to establish peace through dialogue with communities, both in the hills and the valley of Manipur.

"This election is not a battle between BJP and Congress. It is a battle between those who advocate for the unity of Manipur and those who promote its division," the Home Minister stated while campaigning for BJP candidate Basanta Kumar Singh in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, where the Meiteis form the majority. BJP leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh, is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

"The Congress party, wherever it goes, tends to sow seeds of division, whether it's by talking about South India versus North India or by attempting to divide Manipur. Today, I want to assert that no matter how determined they may be, no one has the guts to divide Manipur," Shah added.