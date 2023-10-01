Manipur: CBI arrests six accused in the murder of Meitei teenagers

Six persons including two minors were arrested by the CBI in Manipur for their alleged involvement in the abduction and murder of two Meitei teenagers, an incident which triggered fresh tensions in the conflict-hit state since September 26.

Informing the same, Chief Minister N Biren said some of those arrested on Sunday are "main culprits" responsible for the abduction and murder of the victims, Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17). Singh said they were arrested from Churachandpur, a Kuki-dominated hill district. The CM, however, did not mention the number of individuals arrested.

"As the saying goes, one may abscond after committing the crime, but they cannot escape the long hands of the law. We are committed to ensuring maximum punishment, including capital punishment, for the heinous crime they have committed," Singh posted on X.