Manipur: CBI arrests six accused in the murder of Meitei teenagers

Six persons including two minors were arrested by the CBI in Manipur for their alleged involvement in the abduction and murder of two Meitei teenagers, an incident which triggered fresh tensions in the conflict-hit state since September 26.
Informing the same, Chief Minister N Biren said some of those arrested on Sunday are "main culprits" responsible for the abduction and murder of the victims, Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17). Singh said they were arrested from Churachandpur, a Kuki-dominated hill district. The CM, however, did not mention the number of individuals arrested.
"As the saying goes, one may abscond after committing the crime, but they cannot escape the long hands of the law. We are committed to ensuring maximum punishment, including capital punishment, for the heinous crime they have committed," Singh posted on X.
Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley has remained on the edge since September 26 after photographs of the victims indicating their murders surfaced on social media. The teenage couple had remained missing since July 6 when the Meitei-Kuki clashes in Manipur were serious. More than 200 protesters (mainly students demanding action against those involved in the murders) were injured in action by the security forces during the protests.
The Centre had rushed a special team of the CBI for speedy investigation into the incident as the protests triggered fresh tension in Imphal Valley. The protesters even tried to attack the ancestral home of CM Biren Singh to vent their anger against the government's alleged failure to arrest the accused.
Sources said all six accused arrested by the CBI with the help of Manipur police belong to the Kuki-Zomi community. They were reportedly flown to Guwahati. Two of them are minors and steps are being taken as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, sources said. More than 175 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis in Manipur since May 3.