Shelter provided to Myanmar refugees on humanitarian grounds, says Manipur CM amid concerns

Guwahati: Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Tuesday said refugees from neighbouring Myanmar have been provided shelter in the state on humanitarian grounds but their biometrics are being collected by his government.
Singh stated that biometrics of the refugees are being collected in order to ensure that they don't pose any threat to the indigenous people of the state where violence has been going on since May.
"The refugees entered the state due to the conflict in Myanmar and we have provided shelters and food on humanitarian grounds," he said while addressing a function to celebrate Nupeelal Nukit, which marks the courage and patriotism of women in Manipur.
Singh's statement comes amid concerns expressed by several organizations over reports of an influx of more than 2,000 Myanmar refugees amid the ongoing violence. Singh sought to dispel the fears about the refugees posing threat to the indigenous people of the state.
Singh's comment is significant given the fact that many consider the influx of Chin-Kuki people from Myanmar as the root cause of the ongoing conflict between the majority Meitei and the Kuki tribes in Manipur. Nearly 200 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the violence since May. Sporadic incidents of violence have continued despite deployment of a large number of security forces including the army.
Meitei organisations claim that "illegal migrants" from Myanmar have been settled by the Kukis living in the hills in order to capture the land of Manipur and thereby pose a threat to identity and culture of the Meiteis. Kukis, however, has rejected such allegations.
More than 30,000 refugees have taken shelter in Mizoram and Manipur since the military launched a crackdown against the "pro-democracy protesters" and the "rebel groups" in 2021. The refugees have been welcomed by the Mizos in Mizoram, who share ethnic ties with the Chin and Kuki communities. But the Meiteis in Manipur have expressed concerns and demanded the government for the expulsion.
Singh also said that he is in touch with governments of the neighbouring states in order to restore peace and end the conflict in Manipur. He said that neighbouring states, however, should not interfere in the internal matters of Manipur.