Shelter provided to Myanmar refugees on humanitarian grounds, says Manipur CM amid concerns

Guwahati: Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Tuesday said refugees from neighbouring Myanmar have been provided shelter in the state on humanitarian grounds but their biometrics are being collected by his government.

Singh stated that biometrics of the refugees are being collected in order to ensure that they don't pose any threat to the indigenous people of the state where violence has been going on since May.

"The refugees entered the state due to the conflict in Myanmar and we have provided shelters and food on humanitarian grounds," he said while addressing a function to celebrate Nupeelal Nukit, which marks the courage and patriotism of women in Manipur.

Singh's statement comes amid concerns expressed by several organizations over reports of an influx of more than 2,000 Myanmar refugees amid the ongoing violence. Singh sought to dispel the fears about the refugees posing threat to the indigenous people of the state.