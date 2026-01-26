Menu
Suspected militants torch houses, farmhouses in Manipur's Kangpokpi district

The extent of the damage was yet to be ascertained as security forces, including Assam Rifles, have rushed to the spot, officials said, adding that further details were awaited.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 13:36 IST
Published 26 January 2026, 13:36 IST
