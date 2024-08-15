We can definitely restore peace, Manipur is home to 34 tribes and we all must stand together: CM Biren Singh

Reflecting on the ongoing conflict, Singh reiterated that Manipur belongs to all 34 recognized tribes, including Thadou, Hmar, Simte, Meitei, Tangkhul, Mao, Maram, Anal, and Lamkang. 'This Manipur is not for one community. We must all stand together for a united and strong India,' he added.