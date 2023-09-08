Manmohan Singh praises Modi govt over its stand on Russia-Ukraine crisis but adds a word of caution

As India is all set to host the G20 Summit that starts on September 9, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh spoke in favour of the current Modi government with regards to the handling of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Singh said that India "has done the right thing in putting its sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace".

"When two or more powers are caught in a conflict, there is immense pressure on other nations to choose sides. I believe India has done the right thing in putting our sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace. The G20 was never envisaged as the forum for settling security-related conflicts. It is important for the G20 to set aside security differences and keep its focus on policy coordination to tackle the challenges of climate, inequality and confidence in global trade," the veteran Congress leader said when asked about the Modi government's approach in managing its relations with Russia and the West amid the war.