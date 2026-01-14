Mary Kom's ex-husband accuses her of 'cheating', says 'can forgive but never forget'

<p>Olympic medalist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mary%20kom">Mary Kom</a>'s ex-husband, Karung Onkholer, has retaliated days after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=boxing">boxer</a> accused him of cheating her out of crores of rupees and losing land earned by her hard-earned money. </p><p>Onkholer has denied the allegations, calling them false and claimed Kom was involved in extramarital affairs. </p><p>Onkholer, while speaking to news agency <em>IANS,</em> alleged that marital issues date back to 2013, when the Kom allegedly had an affair with a junior boxer. This, he said, caused significant conflicts between their families before a compromise was reached.</p><p>Further, he alleged that his ex-wife was involved with someone associated with the Mary Kom Boxing Academy.</p><p>"I will talk about what she told Lok Adalat. Firstly, in 2013, she was having an affair with a junior boxer. Our families had a fight, and after that, we compromised. And since 2017, she's been having a relationship (with someone) working at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy. I have their WhatsApp messages as proof. I have proof, with the name of the person with whom she was having an affair. I remained silent," Onkholer told <em>IANS</em>.</p><p>Onkholer, who married Kom in 2005 and got a divorce in 2023, said that he had no issues with the 43-year-old boxer remarrying and moving on but objected to being publicly blamed. </p><p>"She wanted to stay alone and have another relationship. We’re divorced. I don’t mind if she wants to have another husband. But don’t ever blame me. And if she’s to blame me, bring the proof; get the papers. I know where she lives and with whom," he added.</p><p>He further said that he had not stolen any money, adding that his current living conditions contradict the allegations. </p><p>“She mentioned the property and asked my name to be erased. She said I stole 5 crores. Check my account," he said. </p><p>“For 18 years of marriage, we were together. And then, this? She’s mad. I had been living with her for 18 years. What am I having? Look at my house. I’m staying in a rented house in Delhi. She’s a celeb. Whatever she says, some will listen, and some won’t," Onkholer added. </p><p>Onkholer, a lawyer with a degree from Delhi University and football player, said he does not want to go to the court because he loves his children, adding that there was no point accusing him on national media. </p><p>“We got a customary divorce. Yet to go to court. I don't want to fight in court because I love my children. What's the point of speaking to national media and saying my husband is stealing money? What am I doing for her?</p><p>"Bring proofs for all the claims and prove if I have crores. Why are they blaming me for stealing money? She was talking about the loan worth crores I took during the election. What's the proof? Money is being spent on elections. I borrowed money from my friends."</p><p><strong>'Can forgive but never forget'</strong></p><p>Onkhler said he supported his ex-wife at various phases of her legendary boxing career and personal life and that he was hurt by the accusatations.</p><p>"I can forgive her, but I'll never forget what she has done to me. I'm like use and throw for her. Who planted the seeds of her academy? Who registered? And now someone has become the chairman, whom I don't want to name. What she’s done to me has hurt me… We have been in Delhi since 2013. My sons are in boarding school. Of course, she’s earning and paying the fees, but who has raised them?"</p><p>He also spoke about his alleged personal habits and his children. </p><p>“I want to visit my sons who are staying in a hostel. She said they’re her kids, but they’re my blood too. It’s about the relationship between husband and wife. Nobody is perfect. She said I consumed alcohol. So has she. She’s had vodka and rum, and she’s also eaten ‘gutka’. But I never disclosed these things to the media, who blamed me for drinking. Okay, I drink during parties."</p><p>In another allegation, Onkhler said Kom went to Mumbai before the 2022 Commonwealth Games to continue a relationship despite being injured. </p><p>“She got injured during the 2022 Commonwealth Games but still went to Mumbai. I have proof with the name of the person with whom she was having a relationship. I remained silent."</p><p>Onler and Mary Kom married in 2005 and have four children. The two got divorced in 2023.</p><p><strong>Mary Kom's allegations</strong></p><p>Onkhler opened up only days after Kom accused hiom of cheating her out of crores and that she lost possession of land bought with her hard-earned money.</p><p>"He kept taking loans, mortgaging my property which he transferred in his name. He borrowed money from locals in Churachandpur and to recover it from him, they have seized the land through underground groups," Kom had told news agency <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>"Things were fine till I was competing and had very little involvement in my finances but when I got injured before the 2022 Commonwealth Games, I realised I was living a lie.</p><p>"I was bed-ridden for several months, needed a walker after that. It was then that I realised that the man I had trusted was not what I believed him to be. I did not want it to be a spectacle for the world so I sought a divorce after several attempts to resolve it between us," added. </p><p>“I informed my family and his family that it cannot continue and they understood. I was hoping that it would stay private but then a concerted attempt has been made to slander me for the last one year. I thought I would not respond but then my silence was being misread and the attacks kept increasing," she recounted.</p>