<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> witnessed another round of ruckus on Tuesday after the chair disallowed Leader of Opposition (LoP) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> from continuing his speech, as he referred to the 2020 India-China skirmishes. The House was adjourned till 3 PM.</p><p>A few MPs climbed the podium in front of the Chair and threw papers following which Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was on the chair, adjourned the House.</p><p>The House was earlier adjourned at till 2 PM. </p><p>At 2 PM when the House reassembled, Tenneti recalled Speaker Om Birla's ruling on Monday and urged Rahul to stick to the President address.</p>.'Scared of one quote': Rahul, BJP lock horns over ex-Army chief's memoir in Lok Sabha.<p>Rahul resumed the speech after authenticating an article with references to former Army chief General MM Naravane's memoir and said "India is facing challenges from China."</p><p>However, the Treasury benches objected to it with Parliamentary affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju saying that the speaker has not allowed Rahul to refer to such issues</p><p>As Rahul again referred to China and said Indian soldiers were killed in eastern Ladakh, Tenneti said he has made repeated remarks and started calling other speakers.</p><p>Tenneti then called Naresh Uttam Patel of SP, Satabdi Roy of TMC, DM Kathir Anand of DMK, all of whom didn't speak as the Opposition rushed to the Well of the House.</p><p>Tenneti then called TDP's GM Harish Balayogi, who started his speech, but by then the Opposition MPs started sloganeering.</p><p>Some MPs like Amarinder Singh Warring, Hibi Eden, Manickam Tagore among others climbed a podium near Secretary General's chair.</p><p>As Balayogi continued his speech, some MPs threw paper at the Chair. Tenneti then adjourned the House.</p>