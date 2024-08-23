Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma admitted to Shillong hospital, typhoid suspected to be the cause

Guwahati: Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma was admitted to Shillong Civil Hospital on Friday with scrub typhus and typhoid, his office said.
An official statement said 46-years-old Sangma felt unwell on Thursday with high temperature. He was treated at home. Blood tests suggested that Sangma was suffering from Scrub Typhus and Typhoid.
"He has been admitted to Civil Hospital, Shillong today due to persistent high fever. Medications have been provided by the senior specialists in the Civil Hospital. His condition is being closely observed. Although he still suffers from severe symptoms of this climate change disease, his vitals are within normal range and is being treated under constant supervision," said the statement.
Sangma leads the National People's Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government and became the CM for the second straight term in March last year. He is also the national president of NPP.
Published 23 August 2024, 17:14 IST