Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

Mudslide in Sonapur tunnel disrupts traffic to Tripura, Mizoram, Barak valley

The mudslide was caused by incessant rainfall in the state in the past 24 hours.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 10:20 IST

Follow Us

A mudslide caused by incessant rainfall blocked the Sonapur tunnel on NH 6 in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday blocking traffic movement to Tripura, Mizoram and Assam's Barak valley, police said.

The mudslide was caused by incessant rainfall in the state in the past 24 hours. Two vehicles were stuck in the mudslide, Superintendent of Police, Jagpal S Dhanoa told PTI.

He said the NHAI was informed for necessary clearance and to make sure traffic on the important NH 6 connecting to three other north eastern states flow normally.

Earthmovers and personnel were put to work to clear the debris and the stuck vehicles, an NHAI official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 August 2023, 10:20 IST)
India NewsAssamTripuraMeghalayaMizoram

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT