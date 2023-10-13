Shillong's Cherry Blossom festival promises to get better and bigger this November

Guwahati: The Cherry Blossom Festival in Meghalaya's capital Shillong is likely to get bigger and better this time next month.

The organizers on Friday said internationally acclaimed artists, including Grammy award-winning artist Ne-Yo and star artist Ronan Keating, are among the prominent talents who will rock the musical extravaganza being lined up for the festival between November 17 and 19.

Sanam, Jonas Blue, SURL, Pink Panda, Kenny Musik and an array of local talents, including Meba Ofilia, Lou Majaw, Blue Temptation and many others will also be part of the festival this time.

"The festival doesn't stop at music! It has a wide range of activities to cater to all interests. From cosplay competitions that celebrate the spirit of fantasy and imagination to the Miss and Mr. Cherry Blossom Pageant where the essence of beauty and grace will be recognized. The choir contest will fill the air with harmonious melodies, and the graffiti contest and art installation contest will transform the festival grounds into an open-air art gallery. If you've got a passion for singing, don't miss the karaoke contest," said a statement issued by the organizers.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is organised to celebrate the mass flow of the local Cherry plants on the hills in Shillong and around it. Shillong is a hill station and a tourist attraction due to its cool climate and scenic beauty. Cherry Blossom Festival is another tourist attraction.

"The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is a celebration of culture, art, and music that is unparalleled in the Northeast of India. With its new multi-stage layout at the RBDSA Sports Complex, this year's festival promises to be bigger, better, and more unforgettable than ever before."

"For the thrill-seekers, there's the Ferris wheel to get a breathtaking view of the festival grounds and the city. And if you crave an adrenaline rush, try the zipline, which will send you soaring through the festival atmosphere creating an unforgettable experience like never before," it further said.