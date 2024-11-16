Menstrual hygiene for schoolgirls: Supreme Court asks Centre to explain if policy framed without assessing ground situation

She said, in addition, the stakeholder ministries would ensure that specific action plans to facilitate the roll out and effective implementation of the policy are duly drawn up.

The ASG said special attention would be given for sensitisation and awareness activities for promoting safe menstrual hygiene practices in all the schools.

The petitioner's counsel Varun Thakur, on the contrary, claimed the policy framed by the Union government in no manner addressed the issues raised in the plea.

Claiming "glaring inconsistencies" in the data relied upon in the policy documents, he said, it has been stated 64.5% of girls used sanitary napkins, 49.3% cloth and 15.2% locally prepared napkins. The said data is incorrect as the total of all the three categories comes to 129%, he said.